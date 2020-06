Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

UPSTAIRS 3 BEDROOM UNIT WITH BALCONY IN LOVELY MIDTOWN! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. COVERED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE WEATHER. PAVED PARKING IN THE REAR. WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. THIS LOCATION IS PERFECT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PONCE CITY MARKET, RESTAURANTS, WHOLE FOODS, THE FOX THEATER, MARTA, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES, PIEDMONT PARK AND LOTS OF EMPLOYERS.