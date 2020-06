Amenities

MAIN LEVEL 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN LOVELY MIDTOWN! HARDWOOD FLOORS THOUGHOUT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. LOTS OF WINDOWS. STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES. PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. PAVED PARKING IN THE REAR. WATER, TRASH AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. THIS LOCATION IS PERFECT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PONCE CITY MARKET, RESTAURANTS, WHOLE FOODS, THE FOX THEATER, MARTA, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES, PIEDMONT PARK AND LOTS OF EMPOLYERS.