All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 698 Queen St. Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
698 Queen St. Sw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

698 Queen St. Sw

698 Queen Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

698 Queen Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The apt. is located in Historic West End and is close to nearby shopping, resturants a short walk to the MARTA Station, Atlanta University Center and is 1 block to the beltline.
This is a quiet sunny spacious apt. with enterance from the front porch. There are title floors in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms and wood floors in the living room and 1 hallway. In addition to the bedrooms there is a laundry room with a washer and dyer. There are high ceilings and ceiling fans. There is central air and heat, a kit. with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave oven. 1Bathroom. No smoking and no pets are permitted in the building Tenant pays utilities, but water is included. On the street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Queen St. Sw have any available units?
698 Queen St. Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 698 Queen St. Sw have?
Some of 698 Queen St. Sw's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Queen St. Sw currently offering any rent specials?
698 Queen St. Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Queen St. Sw pet-friendly?
No, 698 Queen St. Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 698 Queen St. Sw offer parking?
No, 698 Queen St. Sw does not offer parking.
Does 698 Queen St. Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Queen St. Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Queen St. Sw have a pool?
No, 698 Queen St. Sw does not have a pool.
Does 698 Queen St. Sw have accessible units?
No, 698 Queen St. Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Queen St. Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 698 Queen St. Sw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus