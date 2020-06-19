All apartments in Atlanta
691 Willoughby Way, N.E.

691 Willoughby Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

691 Willoughby Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Fabulous Executive home in Historic Old Fourth Ward - Fabulous Executive home located in historic Old Fourth Ward location with Beltline access. This Craftsman/Traditional home features 5 bedrooms, all upstairs with 4.5 baths. Exquisite finishes including hardwood floors throughout and beautiful moldings like those of yesteryear. The rocking chair front porch and beautiful front door welcome you into a formal entry hall with formal living and dining rooms. At the end of this hall you will discover a fabulous open plan with a grand great room featuring a beautiful marble fireplace with gas starter, ceiling fan and a kitchen that will truly delight any chef! HUGE island, commercial 6 burner gas range with grill, double ovens, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. For your entertaining pleasure, there is a butlers pantry between the kitchen and formal dining room. Exit the great room onto a brick floored screened porch, perfect for dining alfresco! From here you enter the over-sized 2 car garage with auto openers the driveway also features a auto gate. The entire home features 10-foot ceilings. The perfect home for those who love to entertain!

Hardwood flooring continues upstairs with the hall leading you onto the front screened in porch. Just imagine morning coffee here! The bedrooms feature various ceiling types with molding and accent paints. All closets are custom designed as well. Huge Owner suite including bath with spa tub and separate shower with dual vanities, your perfect retreat to unwind! Three of the spacious bedrooms are en suite. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well, washer and dryer furnished.
Located near ALL the parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants, museums, including easy access to Interstate and Expressways. You would be able to walk or bike to most venues!
This home is truly Southern city living at its very finest!
Call today, 404-518-4097, to schedule YOUR tour!

(RLNE4819718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have any available units?
691 Willoughby Way, N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have?
Some of 691 Willoughby Way, N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
691 Willoughby Way, N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. offers parking.
Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have a pool?
No, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have accessible units?
No, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Willoughby Way, N.E. has units with dishwashers.
