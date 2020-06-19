691 Willoughby Way, N.E.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Fabulous Executive home in Historic Old Fourth Ward - Fabulous Executive home located in historic Old Fourth Ward location with Beltline access. This Craftsman/Traditional home features 5 bedrooms, all upstairs with 4.5 baths. Exquisite finishes including hardwood floors throughout and beautiful moldings like those of yesteryear. The rocking chair front porch and beautiful front door welcome you into a formal entry hall with formal living and dining rooms. At the end of this hall you will discover a fabulous open plan with a grand great room featuring a beautiful marble fireplace with gas starter, ceiling fan and a kitchen that will truly delight any chef! HUGE island, commercial 6 burner gas range with grill, double ovens, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. For your entertaining pleasure, there is a butlers pantry between the kitchen and formal dining room. Exit the great room onto a brick floored screened porch, perfect for dining alfresco! From here you enter the over-sized 2 car garage with auto openers the driveway also features a auto gate. The entire home features 10-foot ceilings. The perfect home for those who love to entertain!



Hardwood flooring continues upstairs with the hall leading you onto the front screened in porch. Just imagine morning coffee here! The bedrooms feature various ceiling types with molding and accent paints. All closets are custom designed as well. Huge Owner suite including bath with spa tub and separate shower with dual vanities, your perfect retreat to unwind! Three of the spacious bedrooms are en suite. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well, washer and dryer furnished.

Located near ALL the parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants, museums, including easy access to Interstate and Expressways. You would be able to walk or bike to most venues!

This home is truly Southern city living at its very finest!

