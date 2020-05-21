All apartments in Atlanta
679 Durant Place NE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

679 Durant Place NE

679 Durant Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

679 Durant Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LARGE FURNISHED one bedroom condo in amazing Midtown location. Walking distance to Beltline, Ponce City Market and Krispy Kreme! Historic building on National Register...but, totally renovated with modern kitchen, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink. High ceilings and hardwood floors! Master suite has two spacious closets and a sitting room! Enter the condo through a bright sun room with a built in bench for extra seating and a wall of windows. Washer/dryer in unit. Small sitting porch off kitchen with skylight. Available to move in today! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Durant Place NE have any available units?
679 Durant Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 Durant Place NE have?
Some of 679 Durant Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Durant Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
679 Durant Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Durant Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 679 Durant Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 679 Durant Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 679 Durant Place NE does offer parking.
Does 679 Durant Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 Durant Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Durant Place NE have a pool?
No, 679 Durant Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 679 Durant Place NE have accessible units?
No, 679 Durant Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Durant Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Durant Place NE has units with dishwashers.
