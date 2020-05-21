679 Durant Place NE

Amenities

LARGE FURNISHED one bedroom condo in amazing Midtown location. Walking distance to Beltline, Ponce City Market and Krispy Kreme! Historic building on National Register...but, totally renovated with modern kitchen, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink. High ceilings and hardwood floors! Master suite has two spacious closets and a sitting room! Enter the condo through a bright sun room with a built in bench for extra seating and a wall of windows. Washer/dryer in unit. Small sitting porch off kitchen with skylight. Available to move in today! Sorry no pets.