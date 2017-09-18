All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

676 Glenwood Ave SE

676 Glenwood Avenue Southeast · (770) 853-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

676 Glenwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Grant Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 676 Glenwood Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
yoga
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Spacious 1 Bedroom with Bonus Room and Large Screened Porch in Grant Park!! - Located in Historic Grant Park, this 1 bedroom/1 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Ria’s Bluebird Cafe, Mediterranea, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.

With its original hardwood floors and high ceilings, this early 1900’s bungalow features hardwoods throughout with a carpeted bonus room/office, an open kitchen with stone countertops and plenty of cabinet space, a large living room/dining room combo, a sizable master bedroom, a new washer and dryer included, a fenced in backyard with a storage shed, and a large screened in front porch.

Schools:
Parkside Elementary
Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8
Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8
Maynard Jackson High School

(RLNE5845653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have any available units?
676 Glenwood Ave SE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have?
Some of 676 Glenwood Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Glenwood Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
676 Glenwood Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Glenwood Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Glenwood Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE offer parking?
No, 676 Glenwood Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Glenwood Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have a pool?
No, 676 Glenwood Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 676 Glenwood Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Glenwood Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Glenwood Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
