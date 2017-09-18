676 Glenwood Ave SE

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom with Bonus Room and Large Screened Porch in Grant Park!! - Located in Historic Grant Park, this 1 bedroom/1 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Ria’s Bluebird Cafe, Mediterranea, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.



With its original hardwood floors and high ceilings, this early 1900’s bungalow features hardwoods throughout with a carpeted bonus room/office, an open kitchen with stone countertops and plenty of cabinet space, a large living room/dining room combo, a sizable master bedroom, a new washer and dryer included, a fenced in backyard with a storage shed, and a large screened in front porch.



Schools:

Parkside Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8

Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8

Maynard Jackson High School



