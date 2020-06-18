670 Lexington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A beautiful family home. Loads of luxury touches through out. Close to Marta and Down Town Perfectly located for a short trip to the city. Walking distance from a beautiful City Park Hardwood Floors Cozy Fireplace in the Living Room Amazing Kitchen Granite Countertops Great Floor-plan Garden Tub in Master-bath His and Hers Sinks Plenty of Natural Sunlight Fresh Paint