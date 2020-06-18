All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

670 Lexington Ave

670 Lexington Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

670 Lexington Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
A beautiful family home. Loads of luxury touches through out. Close to Marta and Down Town Perfectly located for a short trip to the city. Walking distance from a beautiful City Park Hardwood Floors Cozy Fireplace in the Living Room Amazing Kitchen Granite Countertops Great Floor-plan Garden Tub in Master-bath His and Hers Sinks Plenty of Natural Sunlight Fresh Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Lexington Ave have any available units?
670 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 670 Lexington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
670 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 670 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 670 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 670 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 670 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 670 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 670 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 670 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
