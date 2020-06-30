67 25th St Nw

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Atlanta. Located just north of Midtown, this apartment offers amazing access to Midtown, Buckhead, I-75, I-85, and 400. This unit is part of a small condo complex nestled back in the neighborhood of Brookhaven right off Peachtree Rd, located within walking distance to the North Beltline trail and Tanyard Creek Park.



Call or text for a tour.



The bottom level includes a huge deck, an open concept living room (with 2 story vaulted ceilings), kitchen and dining room, a powder room, and in-unit laundry. The upper level has an oversized master bedroom and a second bedroom, each with their own ensuite and vaulted ceilings. The second bedroom comes complete with a Murphy Bed so you can easily use it as an office or study, as well as a guest room.



The unit comes with one dedicated carport parking spot, as well as access to several uncovered parking spots that are first-come first-serve. There is also ample street parking.



The unit comes with one dedicated carport parking spot, as well as access to several uncovered parking spots that are first-come first-serve. There is also ample street parking.

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.