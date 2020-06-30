All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 67 25th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
67 25th St Nw
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

67 25th St Nw

67 25th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

67 25th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Atlanta. Located just north of Midtown, this apartment offers amazing access to Midtown, Buckhead, I-75, I-85, and 400. This unit is part of a small condo complex nestled back in the neighborhood of Brookhaven right off Peachtree Rd, located within walking distance to the North Beltline trail and Tanyard Creek Park.

Call or text for a tour.

The bottom level includes a huge deck, an open concept living room (with 2 story vaulted ceilings), kitchen and dining room, a powder room, and in-unit laundry. The upper level has an oversized master bedroom and a second bedroom, each with their own ensuite and vaulted ceilings. The second bedroom comes complete with a Murphy Bed so you can easily use it as an office or study, as well as a guest room.

The unit comes with one dedicated carport parking spot, as well as access to several uncovered parking spots that are first-come first-serve. There is also ample street parking.

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 25th St Nw have any available units?
67 25th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 25th St Nw have?
Some of 67 25th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 25th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
67 25th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 25th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 25th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 67 25th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 67 25th St Nw offers parking.
Does 67 25th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 25th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 25th St Nw have a pool?
No, 67 25th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 67 25th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 67 25th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 67 25th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 25th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus