658 Narrow Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

In exploding Memorial corridor, house is a stone's throw to so many things:Atlanta Beltline-Madision Yards-Atlanta Dairies-Six Feet Under, Doc Cheys, Larkin- MLK MARTA rail station-Cabbagetown-Grant Park, Zoo and The Beacon-Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward and The Krog Street Mkt.



Highly efficient,low maintenance home. Tankless water heater delivers hot water on-demand...no wasting energy storing hot water. Private,compact yard...plenty of room to plant, hang-out & small enough to manage with a weed eater. Single owner since built in 2007, total utilities run ~$120/mo