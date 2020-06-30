All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

658 Narrow Avenue SE

658 Narrow Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

658 Narrow Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
In exploding Memorial corridor, house is a stone's throw to so many things:Atlanta Beltline-Madision Yards-Atlanta Dairies-Six Feet Under, Doc Cheys, Larkin- MLK MARTA rail station-Cabbagetown-Grant Park, Zoo and The Beacon-Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward and The Krog Street Mkt.

Highly efficient,low maintenance home. Tankless water heater delivers hot water on-demand...no wasting energy storing hot water. Private,compact yard...plenty of room to plant, hang-out & small enough to manage with a weed eater. Single owner since built in 2007, total utilities run ~$120/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have any available units?
658 Narrow Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have?
Some of 658 Narrow Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Narrow Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
658 Narrow Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Narrow Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 658 Narrow Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 658 Narrow Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 Narrow Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 658 Narrow Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 658 Narrow Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Narrow Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Narrow Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

