Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Great price for 1/1 with updated kitchen, private entry, 1 off-street parking space, private deck and gorgeous yard! Hardwood floors, lots of windows, refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Water and yard included in price.Close to restaurants, shopping and more-right in the middle of Buckhead. Pets restricted-no cats please! Use showingtime. Vacant and ready to go