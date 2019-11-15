656 Providence Place SW

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4Bedroom/3.5 bathroom..End unit.. Gated community..2 car garage - Beautifully renovated 3 level town home located in a lusciously landscaped and gated Cascades community. End unit townhome included 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom with a 2 car attached garage. Granite in kitchen with Hardwood. 42" cabinets. AND TONS MORE UPGRADES. The amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, pergola with grills and a dog park. Nearby is the Cascade Driving Range, Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, restaurants, coffee shops and an easy drive to Atlanta's Airport. You'll absolutely love the space and sunlight in this home.



Nearby schools include Mays High School, West Manor Elementary School and Worthy's Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Ezy Shopper, Ju cake and Wayfield Foods Inc. Nearby coffee shops include Mc Donald's, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Atlanta's Best Wings, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Krispy Krunchy Chicken. 656 Providence Pl SW is near Washington Park, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.



Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric and alarm. Tenant to activate alarm system in their name and convert electricity to their name by move in. Renters insurance required. Rent is $1,850.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,500.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



(RLNE4760066)