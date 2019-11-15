All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:46 AM

656 Providence Place SW

656 Providence Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

656 Providence Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4Bedroom/3.5 bathroom..End unit.. Gated community..2 car garage - Beautifully renovated 3 level town home located in a lusciously landscaped and gated Cascades community. End unit townhome included 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom with a 2 car attached garage. Granite in kitchen with Hardwood. 42" cabinets. AND TONS MORE UPGRADES. The amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse, pergola with grills and a dog park. Nearby is the Cascade Driving Range, Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, restaurants, coffee shops and an easy drive to Atlanta's Airport. You'll absolutely love the space and sunlight in this home.

Nearby schools include Mays High School, West Manor Elementary School and Worthy's Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Ezy Shopper, Ju cake and Wayfield Foods Inc. Nearby coffee shops include Mc Donald's, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Atlanta's Best Wings, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Krispy Krunchy Chicken. 656 Providence Pl SW is near Washington Park, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric and alarm. Tenant to activate alarm system in their name and convert electricity to their name by move in. Renters insurance required. Rent is $1,850.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,500.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4760066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Providence Place SW have any available units?
656 Providence Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Providence Place SW have?
Some of 656 Providence Place SW's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Providence Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
656 Providence Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Providence Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Providence Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 656 Providence Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 656 Providence Place SW offers parking.
Does 656 Providence Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Providence Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Providence Place SW have a pool?
Yes, 656 Providence Place SW has a pool.
Does 656 Providence Place SW have accessible units?
No, 656 Providence Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Providence Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Providence Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
