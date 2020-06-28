All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

648 Delbridge St

648 Delbridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

648 Delbridge Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Corporate Housing Available Conveniently Located Near EVERYTHING! - Beautiful fully renovated and fully furnished 2 beds 1 bath home available for corporate housing! All utilities included. Minutes away from downtown, major highways, popular restaurants and nightlife and Mercedes Benz Stadium, Philips Arena, CNN Center. Perfect to house you for your temporary needs! Must provide proof of income/corporate funding, credit score of at least a 600, application fee is $60/adult, a thorough credit and criminal background will be conducted, non-refundable admin fee of $200 due upon move in. Reservation fee of $3000 due within 24 hrs of approval, which will turn into security deposit upon move in.

(RLNE5073703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Delbridge St have any available units?
648 Delbridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 648 Delbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
648 Delbridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Delbridge St pet-friendly?
No, 648 Delbridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 648 Delbridge St offer parking?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not offer parking.
Does 648 Delbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Delbridge St have a pool?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 648 Delbridge St have accessible units?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Delbridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Delbridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Delbridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
