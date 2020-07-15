645 Gresham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

This beautiful 4 bed 3 1/2 bath bungalow backs up to Brownwood park with a view of the tennis courts nestled in the walkable East Atlanta Village neighborhood a block away from bars, restaurants, shopping markets and is less than a mile away from the beltline. This Stunning brick duplex has recent renovations & features Hardwood floors throughout the main level open kitchen living room dining room w crystal chandelier office bedroom and master on main 2 bedrooms up and an extra office/ potential 5th bedroom fenced yard & screened in porch.