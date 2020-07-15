All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

645 Gresham Avenue

645 Gresham Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

645 Gresham Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
This beautiful 4 bed 3 1/2 bath bungalow backs up to Brownwood park with a view of the tennis courts nestled in the walkable East Atlanta Village neighborhood a block away from bars, restaurants, shopping markets and is less than a mile away from the beltline. This Stunning brick duplex has recent renovations & features Hardwood floors throughout the main level open kitchen living room dining room w crystal chandelier office bedroom and master on main 2 bedrooms up and an extra office/ potential 5th bedroom fenced yard & screened in porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Gresham Avenue have any available units?
645 Gresham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Gresham Avenue have?
Some of 645 Gresham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Gresham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 Gresham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Gresham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 645 Gresham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 645 Gresham Avenue offer parking?
No, 645 Gresham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 645 Gresham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Gresham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Gresham Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 Gresham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 Gresham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 Gresham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Gresham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Gresham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
