642 Mcgruder Street NE

Adorable bungalow style house just a 1 minute walk from Beltline & a 2 minute walk from Krog Street Market! New paint throughout. This charming updated house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, newer kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout most of house, high ceilings, front porch, laundry hookups in unit, fenced backyard, patio, and OFF STREET PARKING for at least 2-3 cars (this is huge - especially in this neighborhood!). Parking is around back down down alley. Two year lease (or longer) strongly preferred.