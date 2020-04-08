All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 642 Mcgruder Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
642 Mcgruder Street NE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

642 Mcgruder Street NE

642 Mcgruder Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

642 Mcgruder Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable bungalow style house just a 1 minute walk from Beltline & a 2 minute walk from Krog Street Market! New paint throughout. This charming updated house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, newer kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout most of house, high ceilings, front porch, laundry hookups in unit, fenced backyard, patio, and OFF STREET PARKING for at least 2-3 cars (this is huge - especially in this neighborhood!). Parking is around back down down alley. Two year lease (or longer) strongly preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have any available units?
642 Mcgruder Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have?
Some of 642 Mcgruder Street NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Mcgruder Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
642 Mcgruder Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Mcgruder Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 642 Mcgruder Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 642 Mcgruder Street NE offers parking.
Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Mcgruder Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have a pool?
No, 642 Mcgruder Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have accessible units?
No, 642 Mcgruder Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Mcgruder Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Mcgruder Street NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus