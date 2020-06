Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Westwood Terrace 3 Bedroom Gem! (Section 8 Not Accepted) - Conveniently located just off Interstate-20, this ranch style home is perfect for the city life enthusiast that doesn't want to live in the city. You have room to breath here! Spacious front and fenced backyard is ideal for garden display and barbecue's or play area. Pets would love the backyard too. There are easy to care for shiny hardwood and ceramic tile flooring thoughout. Large living room w/good wall space for creative furniture placement. Spacious and open kitchen and dining room can accommodate a full dining room suite. Two queen sized and a king size bedroom are winged off away from entertain area. Home has a basement that can be used for palette assisted storage.



For more information, please visit our website at www.brickstonemanagement.com. To view, contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027.



Pet Friendly w/Pet Fee and Pet Rent



