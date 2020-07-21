635 Broadview Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love with this spacious/open 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome, nestled in the heart of Buckhead. Ideal for entertainment or simply enjoying your home in a peaceful city setting, this townhome was built in 2017, with ample upgrades (stainless steel appliances, brick veneer wall, tile surround showers and bonus/media area). This townhome is walkable to the newly updated Path 400; extended to Lenox Square, restaurants, bars and other shopping commerce. Property is accessible to all major highway systems, Marta is a 5 minute walk.