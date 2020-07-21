All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

635 Broadview Place NE

635 Broadview Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

635 Broadview Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in love with this spacious/open 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome, nestled in the heart of Buckhead. Ideal for entertainment or simply enjoying your home in a peaceful city setting, this townhome was built in 2017, with ample upgrades (stainless steel appliances, brick veneer wall, tile surround showers and bonus/media area). This townhome is walkable to the newly updated Path 400; extended to Lenox Square, restaurants, bars and other shopping commerce. Property is accessible to all major highway systems, Marta is a 5 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Broadview Place NE have any available units?
635 Broadview Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Broadview Place NE have?
Some of 635 Broadview Place NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Broadview Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
635 Broadview Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Broadview Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 635 Broadview Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 635 Broadview Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 635 Broadview Place NE offers parking.
Does 635 Broadview Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Broadview Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Broadview Place NE have a pool?
No, 635 Broadview Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 635 Broadview Place NE have accessible units?
No, 635 Broadview Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Broadview Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Broadview Place NE has units with dishwashers.
