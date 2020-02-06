627 Sandys Lane Southeast

Amenities

Cute House with lots of great features! Four bedrooms and two baths, beautiful kitchen with appliances and a pantry, spacious and bright family room, formal dining room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, large master with private bath boasting a garden tub, laundry room, and a patio in the backyard.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Neighborhood: South River Gardens;

Subdivision: BEVERLY MANOR;

Beds: 4 Sq. Footage: 1599;

Baths: 2 Year Built: 2004;

Â½ Baths: 0'



South Atlanta Computer Animation And Design;

Crawford W. Long Middle School;

Humphries Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2004



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1260

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.