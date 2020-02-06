All apartments in Atlanta
627 Sandys Lane Southeast

Location

627 Sandys Lane Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Cute House with lots of great features! Four bedrooms and two baths, beautiful kitchen with appliances and a pantry, spacious and bright family room, formal dining room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, large master with private bath boasting a garden tub, laundry room, and a patio in the backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Neighborhood: South River Gardens;
Subdivision: BEVERLY MANOR;
Beds: 4 Sq. Footage: 1599;
Baths: 2 Year Built: 2004;
Â½ Baths: 0'

South Atlanta Computer Animation And Design;
Crawford W. Long Middle School;
Humphries Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2004

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1260
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have any available units?
627 Sandys Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have?
Some of 627 Sandys Lane Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Sandys Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
627 Sandys Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Sandys Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Sandys Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Sandys Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
