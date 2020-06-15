619 Myrtle St Ne

619 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308 Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Looking to transfer my lease at Camden midtown soon as work is taking me out of town. 1 bedroom 1 bath with washer dryer in kitchen for 1500/month. Unit is between 900 and 100 square feet with a sun room off the bedroom. Apartment complex has a gym and swimming pool as well. Available August 1st and lease lasts until the end of the year but can be renewed. Apartment has central air. Dogs and cats allowed. Contact Emily Jackson for applications. Specify apartment number 112.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
