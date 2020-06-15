All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 619 Myrtle St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
619 Myrtle St Ne
Last updated September 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

619 Myrtle St Ne

619 Myrtle Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

619 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to transfer my lease at Camden midtown soon as work is taking me out of town. 1 bedroom 1 bath with washer dryer in kitchen for 1500/month. Unit is between 900 and 100 square feet with a sun room off the bedroom. Apartment complex has a gym and swimming pool as well. Available August 1st and lease lasts until the end of the year but can be renewed. Apartment has central air. Dogs and cats allowed. Contact Emily Jackson for applications. Specify apartment number 112.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Myrtle St Ne have any available units?
619 Myrtle St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Myrtle St Ne have?
Some of 619 Myrtle St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Myrtle St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
619 Myrtle St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Myrtle St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Myrtle St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 619 Myrtle St Ne offer parking?
No, 619 Myrtle St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 619 Myrtle St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Myrtle St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Myrtle St Ne have a pool?
Yes, 619 Myrtle St Ne has a pool.
Does 619 Myrtle St Ne have accessible units?
No, 619 Myrtle St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Myrtle St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Myrtle St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus