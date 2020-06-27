All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 616 Darlington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
616 Darlington Road
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:18 AM

616 Darlington Road

616 Darlington Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 Darlington Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THE BEST HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Fully Renovated with brand new Marble kitchen & bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom, bathroom, & closet in the heart of Buckhead off Piedmont Road. Near Peachtree Road, Midtown, Downtown, 400, & 85. Walking distance to restaurants, businesses, shopping & many other activities. Wide driveway offers great parking. New Water Heater & AC. Very Efficient Home! Large private front yard & fenced in backyard offer great entertainment. Nice Pear tree in the front as well. Appointment Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Darlington Road have any available units?
616 Darlington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Darlington Road have?
Some of 616 Darlington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Darlington Road currently offering any rent specials?
616 Darlington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Darlington Road pet-friendly?
No, 616 Darlington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 616 Darlington Road offer parking?
Yes, 616 Darlington Road offers parking.
Does 616 Darlington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Darlington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Darlington Road have a pool?
No, 616 Darlington Road does not have a pool.
Does 616 Darlington Road have accessible units?
No, 616 Darlington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Darlington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Darlington Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus