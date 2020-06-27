616 Darlington Road

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THE BEST HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Fully Renovated with brand new Marble kitchen & bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom, bathroom, & closet in the heart of Buckhead off Piedmont Road. Near Peachtree Road, Midtown, Downtown, 400, & 85. Walking distance to restaurants, businesses, shopping & many other activities. Wide driveway offers great parking. New Water Heater & AC. Very Efficient Home! Large private front yard & fenced in backyard offer great entertainment. Nice Pear tree in the front as well. Appointment Only.