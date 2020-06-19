608 Broadview Ter

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED! Rare chance for fully furnished NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home ITP & MONTH TO MONTH LEASING TERMS. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the heart of Lindbergh. A one-of-a-kind new community offering convenience and luxury. The 3-story "Bastille" is a popular floorplan featuring 3 bedroom/3full/1 half baths. Gourmet kit w/ GE Monogram SS Appliances & 36' range/vent hood. Gray cabinets, Quartz Countertops. Elegant hardwoods throughout. 10ft ceilings on main Walking distance from the new upscale Kroger, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lindbergh Marta. Super convenient location to 400 and 85 ramps for easy commutes anywhere in and out of the city