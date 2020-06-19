All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

608 Broadview Ter

608 Broadview Ter NE · (678) 315-2913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Broadview Ter NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED! Rare chance for fully furnished NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home ITP & MONTH TO MONTH LEASING TERMS. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the heart of Lindbergh. A one-of-a-kind new community offering convenience and luxury. The 3-story "Bastille" is a popular floorplan featuring 3 bedroom/3full/1 half baths. Gourmet kit w/ GE Monogram SS Appliances & 36' range/vent hood. Gray cabinets, Quartz Countertops. Elegant hardwoods throughout. 10ft ceilings on main Walking distance from the new upscale Kroger, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lindbergh Marta. Super convenient location to 400 and 85 ramps for easy commutes anywhere in and out of the city

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Broadview Ter have any available units?
608 Broadview Ter has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Broadview Ter have?
Some of 608 Broadview Ter's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Broadview Ter currently offering any rent specials?
608 Broadview Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Broadview Ter pet-friendly?
No, 608 Broadview Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 608 Broadview Ter offer parking?
Yes, 608 Broadview Ter does offer parking.
Does 608 Broadview Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Broadview Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Broadview Ter have a pool?
No, 608 Broadview Ter does not have a pool.
Does 608 Broadview Ter have accessible units?
No, 608 Broadview Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Broadview Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Broadview Ter has units with dishwashers.
