607 Gaskill St. Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cabbagetown Duplex for RENT - 1920s Cabbagetown corner duplex with fenced yard beautiful original hardwood floors throughout rocking chair front porch, covered front porch, new deck on back walk to Carrol St Cafe, Agave, Six Feet Under, and more! Short drive to Krog Street Market, Glenwood Park, L5P, EAV, Edgewood. Washer/dryer included. Please do not disturb tenants in unit B. Available mid January 2019. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent and 12 month lease.



(RLNE4585559)