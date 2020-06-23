All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Gaskill St. Unit A

607 Gaskill St SE · No Longer Available
Location

607 Gaskill St SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cabbagetown Duplex for RENT - 1920s Cabbagetown corner duplex with fenced yard beautiful original hardwood floors throughout rocking chair front porch, covered front porch, new deck on back walk to Carrol St Cafe, Agave, Six Feet Under, and more! Short drive to Krog Street Market, Glenwood Park, L5P, EAV, Edgewood. Washer/dryer included. Please do not disturb tenants in unit B. Available mid January 2019. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent and 12 month lease.

(RLNE4585559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have any available units?
607 Gaskill St. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 607 Gaskill St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
607 Gaskill St. Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Gaskill St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A offer parking?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Gaskill St. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Gaskill St. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
