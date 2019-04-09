603 Woods Dr

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated refrigerator

AVAILABLE NOW! 603-601 Woods Drive and time is of the essence. Be the first to lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. YouGÇÖll be delighted to entertain in your lavish renovations that come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, new flooring throughout and a huge manicured back & front yard perfect for gardening, cooking out or sun bathing. Located close to the interstate, 1/2 mile away from train station, Bellwood Quarry, Belt line, less than 10 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from the airport. Talk about location! Must Act Fast!!