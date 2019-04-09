All apartments in Atlanta
603 Woods Dr
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

603 Woods Dr

603 Woods Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

603 Woods Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! 603-601 Woods Drive and time is of the essence. Be the first to lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. YouGÇÖll be delighted to entertain in your lavish renovations that come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, new flooring throughout and a huge manicured back & front yard perfect for gardening, cooking out or sun bathing. Located close to the interstate, 1/2 mile away from train station, Bellwood Quarry, Belt line, less than 10 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from the airport. Talk about location! Must Act Fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

