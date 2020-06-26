All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

598 Orchard Court SE

598 Orchard Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

598 Orchard Ct SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable home located in the "Summer hill" neighborhood. Homes sits on a very private street at the back of a cul-de-sac and has a small park located directly across the street. This freshly painted 3 bdrm/2.5 ba home features plenty of entertaining space ,oversized master w/whirlpool tub, great flow through out numerous upgrades, rare one car attached garage and ammenties. You can't beat the location to the city! Close to restaurants, shopping, transportation and more! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Orchard Court SE have any available units?
598 Orchard Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 Orchard Court SE have?
Some of 598 Orchard Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Orchard Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
598 Orchard Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Orchard Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 598 Orchard Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 598 Orchard Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 598 Orchard Court SE offers parking.
Does 598 Orchard Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Orchard Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Orchard Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 598 Orchard Court SE has a pool.
Does 598 Orchard Court SE have accessible units?
No, 598 Orchard Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Orchard Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 Orchard Court SE has units with dishwashers.
