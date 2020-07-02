All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

594 Seminole Ave NE

594 Seminole Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

594 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74830e803f ----
Unit has exterior entrance on left side of building from driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have any available units?
594 Seminole Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 594 Seminole Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
594 Seminole Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Seminole Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE offer parking?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have a pool?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Seminole Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 Seminole Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

