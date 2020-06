Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rare find in Old Fourth Ward! Walk to Beltline and Krog Street Market! Situated in the Wigwam condos, this unit is located in a house on the 1st floor of just 2 units. Hardwood floors throughout! Nice roommate floorplan. Gas fireplace. Front porch! All appliances remain! Available Immediately!