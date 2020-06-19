572 Alfred Road Northwest

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

This spacious two bedroom two bathroom is just a short walk away from Collier Park. Less than a ten minute drive to the nearest shopping center, and just a short walk away from popular restaurants like Memeez Soul Food. Luxuriously carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, as well as tastefully tiled and painted bathrooms.



For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Disclosure:



All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.