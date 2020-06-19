All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 572 Alfred Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
572 Alfred Road Northwest
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

572 Alfred Road Northwest

572 Alfred Road Northwest · (678) 932-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

572 Alfred Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This spacious two bedroom two bathroom is just a short walk away from Collier Park. Less than a ten minute drive to the nearest shopping center, and just a short walk away from popular restaurants like Memeez Soul Food. Luxuriously carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, as well as tastefully tiled and painted bathrooms.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have any available units?
572 Alfred Road Northwest has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 572 Alfred Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
572 Alfred Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Alfred Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Alfred Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Alfred Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 572 Alfred Road Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity