560 Dutch Valley Road NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Fantastic Opportunity to live on Piedmont Park and the Beltline - Wonderfly large 1 Bd, 1 Bath (almost 1400 sq ft.) Huge Kitchen, Separate Dining Room/Breakfast Room, Breakfast Bar, Granit, SS Appliances, Laundry Room, Limestone Fireplace, Walk-Closet in the Master Suite. A large master bath features a separate tub and shower with Dbl vanity. Immediate Availability, Recently Updated with new Hardwood Floors and paint. Washer and Dryer Hookups - Washer and Dryer to be provided by the owner at no additional charge No Smokers - Pet's considered