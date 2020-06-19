All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
560 Dutch Valley Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
560 Dutch Valley Road NE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:22 PM

560 Dutch Valley Road NE

560 Dutch Valley Road Northeast · (404) 252-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

560 Dutch Valley Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Fantastic Opportunity to live on Piedmont Park and the Beltline - Wonderfly large 1 Bd, 1 Bath (almost 1400 sq ft.) Huge Kitchen, Separate Dining Room/Breakfast Room, Breakfast Bar, Granit, SS Appliances, Laundry Room, Limestone Fireplace, Walk-Closet in the Master Suite. A large master bath features a separate tub and shower with Dbl vanity. Immediate Availability, Recently Updated with new Hardwood Floors and paint. Washer and Dryer Hookups - Washer and Dryer to be provided by the owner at no additional charge No Smokers - Pet's considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have any available units?
560 Dutch Valley Road NE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have?
Some of 560 Dutch Valley Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Dutch Valley Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
560 Dutch Valley Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Dutch Valley Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE offer parking?
No, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have a pool?
No, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have accessible units?
No, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Dutch Valley Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Dutch Valley Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus