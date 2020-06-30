All apartments in Atlanta
558 McGill Place NE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

558 McGill Place NE

558 Mcgill Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

558 Mcgill Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86603800b1 ---- Beautifully renovated top floor corner condo.Spacious living area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless appliances. Large deck. Wonderful gated community in the heart of Midtown close to Ponce City Market.More information at atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month&rsquo;s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Okay- 30 Pound Maximum Weight Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Water Amenities: Gated Community, Pool Parking:2 Cars Max No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 McGill Place NE have any available units?
558 McGill Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 McGill Place NE have?
Some of 558 McGill Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 McGill Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
558 McGill Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 McGill Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 McGill Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 558 McGill Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 558 McGill Place NE offers parking.
Does 558 McGill Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 McGill Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 McGill Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 558 McGill Place NE has a pool.
Does 558 McGill Place NE have accessible units?
No, 558 McGill Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 558 McGill Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 McGill Place NE has units with dishwashers.

