558 McGill Place NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86603800b1 ---- Beautifully renovated top floor corner condo.Spacious living area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless appliances. Large deck. Wonderful gated community in the heart of Midtown close to Ponce City Market.More information at atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Okay- 30 Pound Maximum Weight Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer Utilities Included: Water Amenities: Gated Community, Pool Parking:2 Cars Max No Vouchers