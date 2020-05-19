550 Seminole Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location. You will love this move in ready town house in Inman Park. End unit townhome is a short walk to all that Inman Park, Little 5 Points, & Virginia Highlands have to offer. It features two upstairs bedrooms w/ensuite baths & large open living space on main level. The updated kitchen is spacious and has a glass door that opens up to the good sized back yard. Right next to the Freedom Park path so jump on your bike and be on the belt line in minutes without getting on the street. Can be partially furnished if you'd like (2 beds) or can remove.