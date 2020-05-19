All apartments in Atlanta
550 Seminole Avenue NE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

550 Seminole Avenue NE

550 Seminole Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

550 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location. You will love this move in ready town house in Inman Park. End unit townhome is a short walk to all that Inman Park, Little 5 Points, & Virginia Highlands have to offer. It features two upstairs bedrooms w/ensuite baths & large open living space on main level. The updated kitchen is spacious and has a glass door that opens up to the good sized back yard. Right next to the Freedom Park path so jump on your bike and be on the belt line in minutes without getting on the street. Can be partially furnished if you'd like (2 beds) or can remove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have any available units?
550 Seminole Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have?
Some of 550 Seminole Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Seminole Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
550 Seminole Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Seminole Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 550 Seminole Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 550 Seminole Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Seminole Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 550 Seminole Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 550 Seminole Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Seminole Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Seminole Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
