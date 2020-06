Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location. Across the street from the future quarry yards mixed-used commercial development. Minutes from GT & West Midtown! Step into this fully-renovated open concept home with 12’ vaulted ceilings. Maintenance-free hardwoods throughout, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking for 2 cars, fenced in backyard, and much more! Lease terms outlined in lease agreement.