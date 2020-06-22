515 Mcgill Park Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Top floor condo in a well-maintained community close to all the popular areas of intown Atlanta. New flooring installed last year, open kitchen with granite counters, XL walk-in closet, HUGE covered balcony. Fireplace with gas starter in the living room. Extra storage included. Close to downtown, Old Fourth Ward, Midtown, Ponce City Market and the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, Emory, Fox Theater. McGill Park is a very quiet, well maintained, gated community. The owner is not currently participating in the housing voucher program.