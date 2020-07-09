505 Whitehall St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This custom two-story corner penthouse loft has all the bells and whistles! Whole-house audio + lighting automation, a motorized 100" screen + LCD projector, and tinting Levelor cellular blinds are sure to impress. Brazilian redwood floors carry throughout the main living area and into the chef's kitchen with hi-end appliances. A second bedroom or office + full bath are on the main level. Upstairs, view the skyline from bed inside the spacious master, which opens onto a 18x32' private deck with 180-degree views and Kentucky Bluegrass synthetic lawn. Luxury awaits you.