Atlanta, GA
505 Whitehall St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

505 Whitehall St

505 Whitehall Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

505 Whitehall Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
Mechanicsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This custom two-story corner penthouse loft has all the bells and whistles! Whole-house audio + lighting automation, a motorized 100" screen + LCD projector, and tinting Levelor cellular blinds are sure to impress. Brazilian redwood floors carry throughout the main living area and into the chef's kitchen with hi-end appliances. A second bedroom or office + full bath are on the main level. Upstairs, view the skyline from bed inside the spacious master, which opens onto a 18x32' private deck with 180-degree views and Kentucky Bluegrass synthetic lawn. Luxury awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Whitehall St have any available units?
505 Whitehall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Whitehall St have?
Some of 505 Whitehall St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Whitehall St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Whitehall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Whitehall St pet-friendly?
No, 505 Whitehall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 505 Whitehall St offer parking?
Yes, 505 Whitehall St offers parking.
Does 505 Whitehall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Whitehall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Whitehall St have a pool?
No, 505 Whitehall St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Whitehall St have accessible units?
No, 505 Whitehall St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Whitehall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Whitehall St has units with dishwashers.

