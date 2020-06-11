All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2

505 Oakdale Road Northeast · (678) 809-3477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Oakdale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
Spacious and Stunning 3 Beds 2 Baths Available in Candler Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Candler Park features modern kitchen that opens to living room with hardwood floors and fire place. Vaulted ceilings and fenced back yard with fire pit. In-town living at its finest!
Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 600 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $75 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $2475.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.
*** COVID-19 Disclaimer: Only 1 person can view. Masks are required. No kids allowed at showings. To ensure the safety of our staff and vendors, please do not touch anything.***

(RLNE3831462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
