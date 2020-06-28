499 Winton Terrace NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely stunning one bedroom apartment in central location. Enjoy a spacious living area, separate breakfast nook and newly remodeled kitchen with updated appliances (oven and refrigerator, washer and dryer replaced within the last two years). This downstairs unit boasts a recently remodeled kitchen, upgraded light fixtures and freshly refinished and sealed wood floors! Comes with off street AND gated parking, a shady patio off of the front and a sunny deck off of the back. Mere blocks from PCM and Fourth Ward park, this is a must see! Available 10/07/2019