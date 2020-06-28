All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

499 Winton Terrace NE

499 Winton Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

499 Winton Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning one bedroom apartment in central location. Enjoy a spacious living area, separate breakfast nook and newly remodeled kitchen with updated appliances (oven and refrigerator, washer and dryer replaced within the last two years). This downstairs unit boasts a recently remodeled kitchen, upgraded light fixtures and freshly refinished and sealed wood floors! Comes with off street AND gated parking, a shady patio off of the front and a sunny deck off of the back. Mere blocks from PCM and Fourth Ward park, this is a must see! Available 10/07/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 Winton Terrace NE have any available units?
499 Winton Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 499 Winton Terrace NE have?
Some of 499 Winton Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 Winton Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
499 Winton Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Winton Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 499 Winton Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 499 Winton Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 499 Winton Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 499 Winton Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 499 Winton Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Winton Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 499 Winton Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 499 Winton Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 499 Winton Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Winton Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 Winton Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
