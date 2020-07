Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community!



Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course. As you step foot into the home you're sure to say "Home Sweet Home"! This property was recently renovated and no short cuts were taken.Your eyes will be greeted with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and fresh paint throughout. The key feature of this home is the massive deck overlooking your fenced in back yard. You're sure to hold several family cook-out's throughout the spring and summer season. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing! Washer and Dryer are available for use at the unit but are the tenant responsibility. They can be removed if desired.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 30TH, 2020. PLEASE CALL PATRICK AT 770-744-4811X3 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.