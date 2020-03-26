All apartments in Atlanta
483 Waldo Street, SE
483 Waldo Street, SE

483 Waldo Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

483 Waldo Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Renovated Grant Park Beauty! - No detail was spared when this Grant Park home was renovated. It's immaculate and gorgeous! This home features everything you love about in-town living; huge front porch, tall ceilings, craftman details, close to parks, shopping, dining, nightlife and transportation... as well as everything you want for your modern life! Enjoy its clean design, large closets, updated systems and perfectly maintained charm. Square footage doesn't reflect recent addition and upstairs bonus space.
Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep, yard is not fully fenced. Sorry no cats. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!. Please note: All nonrelated applicants must be approved as severally liable. Each nonrelated resident must be able to prove 3 times the rent, per month, income.

(RLNE4983302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have any available units?
483 Waldo Street, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 483 Waldo Street, SE currently offering any rent specials?
483 Waldo Street, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Waldo Street, SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Waldo Street, SE is pet friendly.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE offer parking?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not offer parking.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have a pool?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not have a pool.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have accessible units?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Waldo Street, SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Waldo Street, SE does not have units with air conditioning.
