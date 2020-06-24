All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

482 Cologne Drive SE

482 Cologne Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

482 Cologne Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Blair Villa - Poole Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have any available units?
482 Cologne Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 Cologne Drive SE have?
Some of 482 Cologne Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Cologne Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
482 Cologne Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Cologne Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 482 Cologne Drive SE offers parking.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have a pool?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 Cologne Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
