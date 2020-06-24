Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 482 Cologne Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
482 Cologne Drive SE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
482 Cologne Drive SE
482 Cologne Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
482 Cologne Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Blair Villa - Poole Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have any available units?
482 Cologne Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 482 Cologne Drive SE have?
Some of 482 Cologne Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 482 Cologne Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
482 Cologne Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Cologne Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 482 Cologne Drive SE offers parking.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have a pool?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 482 Cologne Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Cologne Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 Cologne Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus