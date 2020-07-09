All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:58 AM

481 Hamilton St Se

481 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

481 Hamilton Street, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunningly renovated 3BR/3.5BA home in the heart of Glenwood Park is steps away from amazing amenities like,The Gunshow, Jenia???s Splendid Ice Cream, 3 Parks Wine Shop, Kroger and so much more. The option to lease this home furnished or unfurnished is also available. This Hedgewood built home is situated in a tree lined neighbored that offers so much charm and character, it feels like an escape from the fast paced city life.The intown property offers three floors which include a newly renovated kitchen, owners suite bathroom and secondary bathrooms. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan, fireplace, large closets with Elfa shelving, a three-car garage and multiple decks for entertaining. Make sure to check out the virtual tour of the property before scheduling your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Hamilton St Se have any available units?
481 Hamilton St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 Hamilton St Se have?
Some of 481 Hamilton St Se's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Hamilton St Se currently offering any rent specials?
481 Hamilton St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Hamilton St Se pet-friendly?
No, 481 Hamilton St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 481 Hamilton St Se offer parking?
Yes, 481 Hamilton St Se offers parking.
Does 481 Hamilton St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Hamilton St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Hamilton St Se have a pool?
No, 481 Hamilton St Se does not have a pool.
Does 481 Hamilton St Se have accessible units?
No, 481 Hamilton St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Hamilton St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Hamilton St Se has units with dishwashers.

