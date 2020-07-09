481 Hamilton St Se

Amenities

This stunningly renovated 3BR/3.5BA home in the heart of Glenwood Park is steps away from amazing amenities like,The Gunshow, Jenia???s Splendid Ice Cream, 3 Parks Wine Shop, Kroger and so much more. The option to lease this home furnished or unfurnished is also available. This Hedgewood built home is situated in a tree lined neighbored that offers so much charm and character, it feels like an escape from the fast paced city life.The intown property offers three floors which include a newly renovated kitchen, owners suite bathroom and secondary bathrooms. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan, fireplace, large closets with Elfa shelving, a three-car garage and multiple decks for entertaining. Make sure to check out the virtual tour of the property before scheduling your appointment today.