***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 2BA brick ranch features 1269 sq. ft of living with a cozy eat-in kitchen breakfast nook, a spacious, open living and dining room design adjacent to a breakfast bar, and a nice backyard for outdoor relaxation. Hurry, come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.