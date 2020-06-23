All apartments in Atlanta
472 Martin St SE Unit 1
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

472 Martin St SE Unit 1

472 Martin St SE · No Longer Available
Location

472 Martin St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Modern community of 10 town homes located in the heart of downtown Atlanta!! The properties boast a contemporary architecture and unique design inside and out. This community features a homeowners association to maintain community common areas, and to preserve the appearance and value of the neighborhood.

- 4 bedrooms /4 bath unit
- 2,250 - 2,520 SF

This home is accented with unique fixtures and amenities which contribute to the home's contemporary look and feel. Beautiful stone quartz counter tops throughout the property. The kitchen and bathrooms are further complimented by high-end cabinets boasting a beautiful, rich finish with modern hardware.

Come expereince:
- Steel frame structure for commercial quality construction.
- High end stainless steel appliance suite including refrigerator, range oven, cook top and hood vent
- Porches on every level with glass railings provide unobstructed views

This community is located in downtown Atlanta, just West of Grant Park in the neighborhood of Summerhilll. Grant Park is known for its rich history and being home to Atlanta's oldest public park. Summerhill is an ideal place for everyone from young families to professionals to retirees alike. It has its own neighborhood association which strives to promote and strengthen the neighborhood.

Nearby Attractions:
- Grant Park
- Georgia Aquarium
- Zoo Atlanta
- Oakland Cemetery
- World of Coca-Cola
- Centennial Olympic Park
- Fernbank Museum
- High Museum of Art
- The Fox Theater

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have any available units?
472 Martin St SE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have?
Some of 472 Martin St SE Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
472 Martin St SE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Martin St SE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
