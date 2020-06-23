472 Martin St SE Unit 1

Amenities

Modern community of 10 town homes located in the heart of downtown Atlanta!! The properties boast a contemporary architecture and unique design inside and out. This community features a homeowners association to maintain community common areas, and to preserve the appearance and value of the neighborhood.



- 4 bedrooms /4 bath unit

- 2,250 - 2,520 SF



This home is accented with unique fixtures and amenities which contribute to the home's contemporary look and feel. Beautiful stone quartz counter tops throughout the property. The kitchen and bathrooms are further complimented by high-end cabinets boasting a beautiful, rich finish with modern hardware.



Come expereince:

- Steel frame structure for commercial quality construction.

- High end stainless steel appliance suite including refrigerator, range oven, cook top and hood vent

- Porches on every level with glass railings provide unobstructed views



This community is located in downtown Atlanta, just West of Grant Park in the neighborhood of Summerhilll. Grant Park is known for its rich history and being home to Atlanta's oldest public park. Summerhill is an ideal place for everyone from young families to professionals to retirees alike. It has its own neighborhood association which strives to promote and strengthen the neighborhood.



Nearby Attractions:

- Grant Park

- Georgia Aquarium

- Zoo Atlanta

- Oakland Cemetery

- World of Coca-Cola

- Centennial Olympic Park

- Fernbank Museum

- High Museum of Art

- The Fox Theater



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.