Atlanta, GA
467 Leonardo Avenue NE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:00 AM

467 Leonardo Avenue NE

467 Leonardo Avenue Northeast · (404) 254-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

467 Leonardo Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 1/2 story Lake Claire cottage. Upstairs master bedroom with 2 closets and vaulted ceiling. Master bath with jacuzzi, separate shower, and double vanity. Living room with decorative fireplace, built-in shelves, and arches leading to small den. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, work/prep area. breakfast room with bay window, and french doors leading to deck. Separate dining room has dome ceiling. Covered front porch, deck overlooking private back yard, storage shed at end of driveway. Close to Little 5 Points, downtown Decatur, and Marta Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have any available units?
467 Leonardo Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have?
Some of 467 Leonardo Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Leonardo Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
467 Leonardo Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Leonardo Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Leonardo Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Leonardo Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
