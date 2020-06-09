467 Leonardo Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 1 1/2 story Lake Claire cottage. Upstairs master bedroom with 2 closets and vaulted ceiling. Master bath with jacuzzi, separate shower, and double vanity. Living room with decorative fireplace, built-in shelves, and arches leading to small den. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, work/prep area. breakfast room with bay window, and french doors leading to deck. Separate dining room has dome ceiling. Covered front porch, deck overlooking private back yard, storage shed at end of driveway. Close to Little 5 Points, downtown Decatur, and Marta Station.