Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

466 Deckner Ave SW

466 Deckner Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

466 Deckner Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Emma Millican Park. This home features a large living room with access to the bonus room. Original hardwoods throughout main rooms with tiled kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove, countertop microwave and dishwasher. The dining room features charming corner built-in cabinets with extra storage space. Period tiled hall bath features a tiled tub/shower combo with additional hand railing for safety. Stackable washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Deckner Ave SW have any available units?
466 Deckner Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 Deckner Ave SW have?
Some of 466 Deckner Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Deckner Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
466 Deckner Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Deckner Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Deckner Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 466 Deckner Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 466 Deckner Ave SW offers parking.
Does 466 Deckner Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Deckner Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Deckner Ave SW have a pool?
No, 466 Deckner Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 466 Deckner Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 466 Deckner Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Deckner Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Deckner Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

