466 Deckner Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walking distance to Emma Millican Park. This home features a large living room with access to the bonus room. Original hardwoods throughout main rooms with tiled kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove, countertop microwave and dishwasher. The dining room features charming corner built-in cabinets with extra storage space. Period tiled hall bath features a tiled tub/shower combo with additional hand railing for safety. Stackable washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.