464 Camrose Way Northwest

***Available Now*** 3BR 1BA single-family home is ready for occupants for a quiet living lifestyle! Enjoy backyard gatherings and convenience - everything is located on one floor. Open plan with hardwood floors throughout. Sunny kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances. Nearby Collier Heights Park, perfect for outdoor fun! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Fairburn Heights



High school: Frederick Douglass High School



Middle school: Harper-archer Middle School



Elementary school: G.a. Towns Elementary School



