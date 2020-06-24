All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 464 Camrose Way Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
464 Camrose Way Northwest
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:07 PM

464 Camrose Way Northwest

464 Camrose Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

464 Camrose Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 3BR 1BA single-family home is ready for occupants for a quiet living lifestyle! Enjoy backyard gatherings and convenience - everything is located on one floor. Open plan with hardwood floors throughout. Sunny kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances. Nearby Collier Heights Park, perfect for outdoor fun! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Fairburn Heights

High school: Frederick Douglass High School

Middle school: Harper-archer Middle School

Elementary school: G.a. Towns Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have any available units?
464 Camrose Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 464 Camrose Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
464 Camrose Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Camrose Way Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Camrose Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Camrose Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus