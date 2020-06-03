457 Pasley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Super cute 2 bed / 1 bath house on a quiet street in East Atlanta. Hardwoods throughout. The house is located 5 easy blocks from the Village, 4 blocks to Burgess-Peterson Elementary School, and minutes to I-20. The floor plan is perfect for a single occupant, couple, or roommates. The house has off-street parking, and a large fenced backyard with a back deck. Washer/Dryer stays as a convenience but is not included in the rent.Be sure to see the flyer at the property before sending any money to avoid getting scammed.