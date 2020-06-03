All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 457 Pasley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
457 Pasley Ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 PM

457 Pasley Ave

457 Pasley Avenue Southeast · (770) 363-0673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

457 Pasley Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute 2 bed / 1 bath house on a quiet street in East Atlanta. Hardwoods throughout. The house is located 5 easy blocks from the Village, 4 blocks to Burgess-Peterson Elementary School, and minutes to I-20. The floor plan is perfect for a single occupant, couple, or roommates. The house has off-street parking, and a large fenced backyard with a back deck. Washer/Dryer stays as a convenience but is not included in the rent.Be sure to see the flyer at the property before sending any money to avoid getting scammed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Pasley Ave have any available units?
457 Pasley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 Pasley Ave have?
Some of 457 Pasley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Pasley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
457 Pasley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Pasley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 457 Pasley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 457 Pasley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 457 Pasley Ave does offer parking.
Does 457 Pasley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 Pasley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Pasley Ave have a pool?
No, 457 Pasley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 457 Pasley Ave have accessible units?
No, 457 Pasley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Pasley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Pasley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 457 Pasley Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity