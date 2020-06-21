All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

453 Kendrick Avenue

453 Kendrick Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

453 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Ready For Move In! - This beautiful and fully furnished home has been completely renovated and is ready for an immediate move in. Located in Historical District, it features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Conveniently located only a block away from Grant Park Zoo and Gateway Park. This home boasts a large open kitchen/living area, detached garage and large semi private back yard. Large screened TV and quality appliances. Sit on your front porch and enjoy this highly sought after historic neighborhood that is minutes away from the heart of Downtown Atlanta Business District. Ideal home for temporary corporate relocation or individual seeking a one year term, now all we need is you!

To schedule a viewing please call Avery Bogan at 404-454-1995! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,200.00
Security Deposit: $2,200.00
Term Options:
3 Month Lease: $3,200.00 Per Month
6 Month Lease $2,700.00 Per Month
12 Month Lease $2,200.00 Per Month

Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

(RLNE5504450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Kendrick Avenue have any available units?
453 Kendrick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 Kendrick Avenue have?
Some of 453 Kendrick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Kendrick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Kendrick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Kendrick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 Kendrick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 453 Kendrick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 453 Kendrick Avenue offers parking.
Does 453 Kendrick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Kendrick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Kendrick Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Kendrick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Kendrick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Kendrick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Kendrick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Kendrick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

