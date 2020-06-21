453 Kendrick Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Ready For Move In! - This beautiful and fully furnished home has been completely renovated and is ready for an immediate move in. Located in Historical District, it features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Conveniently located only a block away from Grant Park Zoo and Gateway Park. This home boasts a large open kitchen/living area, detached garage and large semi private back yard. Large screened TV and quality appliances. Sit on your front porch and enjoy this highly sought after historic neighborhood that is minutes away from the heart of Downtown Atlanta Business District. Ideal home for temporary corporate relocation or individual seeking a one year term, now all we need is you!



To schedule a viewing please call Avery Bogan at 404-454-1995! Text for a faster response. To apply simply visit our website at www.mmgmgt.com. Click on available properties, locate the property address and click apply now.



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,200.00

Security Deposit: $2,200.00

Term Options:

3 Month Lease: $3,200.00 Per Month

6 Month Lease $2,700.00 Per Month

12 Month Lease $2,200.00 Per Month



Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



(RLNE5504450)