Atlanta, GA
441 Kendrick Ave SE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

441 Kendrick Ave SE

441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast · (770) 853-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 441 Kendrick Ave SE · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
3 Bedroom/2 Bath w/ Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.

With its large front porch and double fireplaces, this renovated home maintains its 1920s charm while also furnished with modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, track lighting, updated bathroom vanity, and energy efficient windows. In addition, this home features a spacious kitchen with tile floors and plenty of cabinet space, a large master bedroom, ceiling fans throughout, off-street parking, additional storage below the house, and a fenced in yard allowing one the privacy to enjoy the large deck and even larger patio in the back.

Schools:
Parkside Elementary
Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8
Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8
Maynard Jackson High School

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE4717441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have any available units?
441 Kendrick Ave SE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have?
Some of 441 Kendrick Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Kendrick Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
441 Kendrick Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Kendrick Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Kendrick Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 441 Kendrick Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Kendrick Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have a pool?
No, 441 Kendrick Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 441 Kendrick Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Kendrick Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Kendrick Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
