441 Kendrick Ave SE

3 Bedroom/2 Bath w/ Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.



With its large front porch and double fireplaces, this renovated home maintains its 1920s charm while also furnished with modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, track lighting, updated bathroom vanity, and energy efficient windows. In addition, this home features a spacious kitchen with tile floors and plenty of cabinet space, a large master bedroom, ceiling fans throughout, off-street parking, additional storage below the house, and a fenced in yard allowing one the privacy to enjoy the large deck and even larger patio in the back.



Schools:

Parkside Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8

Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8

Maynard Jackson High School



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



