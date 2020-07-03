439 Grant Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

Just a perfect gem in Grant Park central to shopping and dining. Easy maintenance home with small fenced in front yard and private back courtyard. Hardwoods on the main level with fireside dining room. Open kitchen and separate living room. Powder room on the main. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and master bedroom features walk in closet and double vanity bathroom with tub/shower combo.

Just a perfect gem in Grant Park central to shopping and dining. Easy maintenance home with small fenced in front yard and private back courtyard. Hardwoods on the main level with fireside dining room. Open kitchen and separate living room. Powder room on the main. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and master bedroom features walk in closet and double vanity bathroom with tub/shower combo.