Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

439 Grant Street

439 Grant Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

439 Grant Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Just a perfect gem in Grant Park central to shopping and dining. Easy maintenance home with small fenced in front yard and private back courtyard. Hardwoods on the main level with fireside dining room. Open kitchen and separate living room. Powder room on the main. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and master bedroom features walk in closet and double vanity bathroom with tub/shower combo.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Grant Street have any available units?
439 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Grant Street have?
Some of 439 Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 439 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 439 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 439 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 439 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 439 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 439 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.

