Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

434 Marietta St #405 Available 08/07/20 Downtown Authentic Loft with city views! - This top floor historic loft in Hastings Seeds Lofts has unobstructed views of Midtown, Buckhead, & NW to the GA mountains. Literally 180 degree views for miles. Classic loft architecture: indestructible concrete floors, volume ceilings, exposed brick & exposed HVAC ducts, vintage windows & massive ornate columns.



Flexible loft layout allows you to customize your floorplan. This is wide open space with no walls defining the bedroom space.



Only a 2 block walk to Centennial Park. Walk to CNN & Marta.



Massive rooftop deck, storage locker, & gated assigned prkg.



Available 8/7/2020



Must have good rental history and income...sorry, no housing vouchers.



(RLNE5000934)