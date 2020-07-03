Amenities
434 Marietta St #405 Available 08/07/20 Downtown Authentic Loft with city views! - This top floor historic loft in Hastings Seeds Lofts has unobstructed views of Midtown, Buckhead, & NW to the GA mountains. Literally 180 degree views for miles. Classic loft architecture: indestructible concrete floors, volume ceilings, exposed brick & exposed HVAC ducts, vintage windows & massive ornate columns.
Flexible loft layout allows you to customize your floorplan. This is wide open space with no walls defining the bedroom space.
Only a 2 block walk to Centennial Park. Walk to CNN & Marta.
Massive rooftop deck, storage locker, & gated assigned prkg.
Available 8/7/2020
Must have good rental history and income...sorry, no housing vouchers.
(RLNE5000934)