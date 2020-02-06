All apartments in Atlanta
430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6
430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6

430 Lindbergh Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

430 Lindbergh Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Beautiful, renovated large one bedroom, one bath apartment with all stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, gorgeous new cabinets and hardwood-like flooring throughout the entire apartment. Bathroom has been completely renovated with new floors, sink, toilet, cabinets, faucets, and newly refinished bathtub/shower. LOTS of closet space and washer/dryer connection available. Located walking distance to the Lindbergh Marta Station and convenient to Buckhead, Midtown and 400 in Garden Hills. 1100 is the discount rent from 1150 if rent is paid via ACH transfer by 5 pm on the 1st of each month.
45 app per adult. Renters insurance required.
20 admin fee per month. Pet rent required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have any available units?
430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have?
Some of 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 is pet friendly.
Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 offer parking?
No, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 does not offer parking.
Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have a pool?
No, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have accessible units?
No, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
