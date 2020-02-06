430 Lindbergh Dr NE # 6

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, renovated large one bedroom, one bath apartment with all stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, gorgeous new cabinets and hardwood-like flooring throughout the entire apartment. Bathroom has been completely renovated with new floors, sink, toilet, cabinets, faucets, and newly refinished bathtub/shower. LOTS of closet space and washer/dryer connection available. Located walking distance to the Lindbergh Marta Station and convenient to Buckhead, Midtown and 400 in Garden Hills. 1100 is the discount rent from 1150 if rent is paid via ACH transfer by 5 pm on the 1st of each month.

45 app per adult. Renters insurance required.

20 admin fee per month. Pet rent required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.