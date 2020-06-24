All apartments in Atlanta
4252 River Green Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4252 River Green Dr

4252 River Green Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4252 River Green Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Paces

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Look and Lease this rare find in the sought after quiet, gated community of River West in the Vinings/ Buckhead area. Inviting Multi Level Townhouse features many upgrades, Including Hardwood floors, granite tops in kitchen and SS Refrigerator and dishwasher. Can be rented furnished. The River West Community is a sanctuary for those torn between the excitement of intown living and the seclusion of a resort setting only a few minutes from Buckhead, Midtown, or Downtown. Onsite Amenities: Evening Security Patrol, 2 Pools, Clubhouse/Business, 24/7 Fitness Center, Fiber Ready Network, Picnic Area and Gas Grills, Cascading Waterfall, Dog Park & Onsite Property Manager. HOUSING VOUCHER-The owner has decided not to participate in any housing voucher programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 River Green Dr have any available units?
4252 River Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 River Green Dr have?
Some of 4252 River Green Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 River Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4252 River Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 River Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4252 River Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4252 River Green Dr offer parking?
No, 4252 River Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4252 River Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 River Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 River Green Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4252 River Green Dr has a pool.
Does 4252 River Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 4252 River Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 River Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 River Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
