4252 River Green Dr

Amenities
Come Look and Lease this rare find in the sought after quiet, gated community of River West in the Vinings/ Buckhead area. Inviting Multi Level Townhouse features many upgrades, Including Hardwood floors, granite tops in kitchen and SS Refrigerator and dishwasher. Can be rented furnished. The River West Community is a sanctuary for those torn between the excitement of intown living and the seclusion of a resort setting only a few minutes from Buckhead, Midtown, or Downtown. Onsite Amenities: Evening Security Patrol, 2 Pools, Clubhouse/Business, 24/7 Fitness Center, Fiber Ready Network, Picnic Area and Gas Grills, Cascading Waterfall, Dog Park & Onsite Property Manager. HOUSING VOUCHER-The owner has decided not to participate in any housing voucher programs.